Pakistan crosses 23,000 COVID deaths; national positivity rate hits 6.32pc
09:42 AM | 25 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 45 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,819 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,016 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,004,694.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,176 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 925,958. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 55,720 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 6.32 percent.

At least 364,784 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 352,682 in Punjab 141,627 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 85,519 in Islamabad, 29,494 in Balochistan, 22,886 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,702 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,939 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,814 Sindh, 4,417 in KP, 792 in Islamabad, 610 in Azad Kashmir, 322 in Balochistan, and 122 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 44,579 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,667,114 since the first case was reported.

