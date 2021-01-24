Russian-Pakistani invents ‘Covid cure’ – Who is this scientist and what are his claims?
ISLAMABAD – Russian-Pakistani scientist Professor Dr Jan Alam has announced that he has invented a mineral-based cure for Covid-19 that has been registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).
The reportedly fifth generation medicine named Minerolytevir is based on nanotechnology, claimed Dr Alam in a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad.
The scientist said the medicine is safe for human consumption and can even be administered to a day-old baby. He said patients on ventilators can be brought back to health in just 10 days by administering the medicine to them via nebuliser.
“A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 can be cured within 10 days by using this medicine. Patients on life support can be saved by using it through nebulisation. Just one mist of spray on the face and other body parts saves a person for three to four hours in these crucial days of the pandemic,” Dr Alam claimed.
He said Minerolytevir was the first ‘cure’ for Covid-19 in the world. Dr Alam said he had invented 20 medicines, including a cure for cancer.
