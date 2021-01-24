South Africa beat Pakistan by 13 runs in women’s 2nd ODI
Web Desk
10:20 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
South Africa beat Pakistan by 13 runs in women’s 2nd ODI
Share

The South African women’s team has won the second one day international (ODI) against Pakistan by 13 runs.

Batting first South Africa women scored 252 runs for 7 but the Pakistani team could only score 239 for the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs.

The Pakistani team will play their last match against South Africa in Durban on February 3 before travelling to Harare for five matches against Zimbabwe from February 11 to 20. However, the 50-over matches against Zimbabwe will be considered non-ODIs as the host country does not currently have ODI status, but the 20-over games will be Twenty20 internationals. This will be the Zimbabwe team’s first international series since May 2019.

These matches have been scheduled to help the two teams prepare for the upcoming 2021 World Cup qualifiers that are expected to be held in July.

Pakistan women cricket team head coach David Hemp said, “This is an excellent news for our team as we need sufficient competitive matches so that we go into the World Cup qualifiers as best prepared as practically possible in these difficult times.”

More From This Category
Pakistani, Afghan players dominate International ...
08:18 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Pakistan announces 17-player team for first Test ...
03:19 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Virat and Anushka make first appearance after ...
10:49 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Nepalese expedition team calls ...
05:41 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
PAKWvSAW: Pakistan women lose first ODI against ...
01:34 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer ...
04:03 AM | 21 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tie the knot in private and traditional sunset wedding
09:23 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr