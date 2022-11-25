FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites history book in match against Ghana
Web Desk
01:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo rewrites history book in match against Ghana
Source: Instagram
Share

DOHA – Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his name in the record books to become the first player to score in five World Cups in a 3-2 victory for Portugal over Ghana on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored on a penalty in the 65th minute of the Group H game to set his side on their way while Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana. Later, Portugal scored two quick goals to effectively seal the deal at Stadium 974.

The win was not the most convincing for Portugal, and will come as some relief for Fernando Santos's side, who top the group with three points and next face Uruguay on Monday, when Ghana play South Korea.

The bitter end to Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United had dominated the build-up to the match in much the same way the forward seems to dominate the way Portugal play.

Manchester United announces Cristiano Ronaldo's ... 11:54 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player after the club confirmed the Portugese player is to leave the ...

More From This Category
President Alvi, COAS Bajwa laud Pakistan cricket ...
09:40 AM | 25 Nov, 2022
FIFA World Cup – Japanese fans earn praise for ...
08:55 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Prof Faisal Fayyaz awarded Black Belt 1st Dan
12:16 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
Manchester United announces Cristiano Ronaldo's ...
11:54 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis ...
11:40 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Aibak Polo Cup 2022: Semifinal line-up confirmed
11:09 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi
11:17 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr