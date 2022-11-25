Lollywood stars shine at Lux Style Awards 2022 red carpet
The extravaganza of Pakistan's coveted award show, Lux Style Awards, is the moment of the year and this time, the event wasn't shy of tinsel town's royalty. With its grandeur, glitz, and glam, the LSA 2022 saw a number of giants of the entertainment industry belonging to different categories attending the event.
The Lux Style Awards honour the finest artists in fashion, film, television, and music. The award show brought Lollywood together after a two years gap due to pandemic protocols.
A-list celebrities including Fahad Mustafa, Urwa Hocane, Osman Khalid Butt, Amar Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Humaima Malick, Asim Azhar, Ali Zafar, Kinza Hashmi, Bilal Abbas, Sajal Aly, Alishay Adnan, Juggun Kazim, Nimra Jacob, Tapu Javeri, Rambo and Sahiba, Kiran Malik, Nomi Ansari, Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, and many more were spotted posing on the red-carpet.
The star-studded event paid tribute to veteran Pakistani film actress Anjuman Shaheen with Humaima Malick's stellar performance. The 67-year-old actress was honoured with the Unilever Chairman’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’
Film and TV actor Amar Khan paid tribute to the late musician Nazia Hassan. The Aap Jaisa Koi singer was posthumously awarded the ‘Lux Changemaker Award.’
For those unversed, the Lux Style awards celebrate the success of Lollywood. The award show is regarded as the most authentic Pakistani award dedicated to art and culture.
