Lollywood stars shine at Lux Style Awards 2022 red carpet

Noor Fatima
02:39 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Lollywood stars shine at Lux Style Awards 2022 red carpet
Source: LSA (wikipedia)
Share

The extravaganza of Pakistan's coveted award show, Lux Style Awards, is the moment of the year and this time, the event wasn't shy of tinsel town's royalty. With its grandeur, glitz, and glam, the LSA 2022 saw a number of giants of the entertainment industry belonging to different categories attending the event.

The Lux Style Awards honour the finest artists in fashion, film, television, and music. The award show brought Lollywood together after a two years gap due to pandemic protocols. 

A-list celebrities including Fahad Mustafa, Urwa Hocane, Osman Khalid Butt, Amar Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Humaima Malick, Asim Azhar, Ali Zafar, Kinza Hashmi, Bilal Abbas, Sajal Aly, Alishay Adnan, Juggun Kazim, Nimra Jacob, Tapu Javeri, Rambo and Sahiba, Kiran Malik, Nomi Ansari, Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, and many more were spotted posing on the red-carpet.

The star-studded event paid tribute to veteran Pakistani film actress Anjuman Shaheen with Humaima Malick's stellar performance. The 67-year-old actress was honoured with the Unilever Chairman’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’ 

Film and TV actor Amar Khan paid tribute to the late musician Nazia Hassan. The Aap Jaisa Koi singer was posthumously awarded the ‘Lux Changemaker Award.’ 

For those unversed, the Lux Style awards celebrate the success of Lollywood. The award show is regarded as the most authentic Pakistani award dedicated to art and culture.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy to return LSA award ... 11:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

The celebrated Academy award winner and Pakistani director, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, has won hearts once again with her ...

More From This Category
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill ...
04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Asim Azhar’s surprise for Merub at LSA 2022 ...
03:37 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Falak Shabir goes skydiving in Dubai
03:59 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
TikToker Dolly gets trolled for 'over-acting' in ...
03:09 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz inaugurates PNS Khyber in Turkiye today
02:02 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
SC revokes Faisal Vawda’s lifetime ...
11:46 AM | 25 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she finds time for her first ...
04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr