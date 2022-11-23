Manchester United announces Cristiano Ronaldo's departure with immediate effect
Web Desk
11:54 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Manchester United announces Cristiano Ronaldo's departure with immediate effect
Source: Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
Share

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player after the club confirmed the Portugese player is to leave the club by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. 

A statement from United on Tuesday night read: "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," it added.

Ronaldo has also released a statement, stating that he believes it's the right time to seek a new challenge.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change."

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future,” he added.

Ronaldo re-signed for United last summer, but his second stint at Old Trafford has come to an end after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which the player said he did respect Ten Hag and criticised the club's owners, the Glazers.

The 37-year-old is currently preparing to represent Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record in football ... 10:50 AM | 13 Mar, 2022

Portuguese star soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has broken world record of highest goals after he smashed powerful ...

More From This Category
Prof Faisal Fayyaz awarded Black Belt 1st Dan
12:16 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis ...
11:40 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Aibak Polo Cup 2022: Semifinal line-up confirmed
11:09 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Babar Azam slides to fourth spot in latest ICC ...
03:51 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
67th National Track Cycling Championship to start ...
03:44 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Hareem shines with new national records in Sindh ...
03:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82 
11:24 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr