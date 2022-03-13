Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record in football history

Portuguese star soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has broken world record of highest goals after he smashed powerful hat-trick helping Manchester United beat Tottenham in the Premier League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed 807 goals, surpassing football’s all-time leading scorer Austro-Czech Josef Bican (805).

Ronaldo opened his campaign in outrageous style, hitting a long-range screamer in the 12th minute. With his third goal, he became the top goal-scorer in the history of professional football.

Man United has secured fourth spot with 50 points on the board, surpassing Arsenal who will clash with Leicester City on Sunday.

The top soccer player also celebrated the achievement on social media. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford! Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort. We’ve proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one. There are no limits for Man. United! No matter what! Let’s go,”.

He is the all-time top scorer in men's international football, in the Champions League and for Real Madrid. His desire is to be acknowledged as the greatest player to ever lace up a pair of boots is well-documented and with the latest record, only a few could argue he hasn't already achieved his goal.

Ronaldo has scored more than 20 goals against five teams, all Spanish - Sevilla (27), Atletico Madrid (25), Getafe (23), and Barcelona and Celta Vigo (20 each).

He has hit double figures against 19 sides, including Tottenham (11). He has now scored eight against Arsenal. His notable feat was widely celebrated around the globe.