Atif Aslam requests for prayers as father suffers cardiac attack

KARACHI – Pakistan's heartthrob and rockstar Atif Aslam has asked his fans to pray for the speedy recovery of his father who has suffered from a cardiac arrest.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer in his Instagram story told his fans, “Last few days have been a little tough but with all your love and support my father is recovering from a cardiac arrest”.

“I won't be able to come online today however am planning a meet n greet instead, once he recovers.”

He also thanked fans for sending videos, songs and beautiful edits.

“I will read all your msgs once he recovers. Keep us in your prayers – without y’all am NOTHING,” Atif Aslam concluded.