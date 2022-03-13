Cement price increased by Rs125 per bag

LAHORE – Retail price of a bag of cement has surged to all-time high of Rs870 after an increase of Rs125 in last 10 days, serving a blow to construction sector.

Realty developers fear that cement price could jump to Rs1,000 per bag and they demanded the government intervention to control the price as it could affect Prime Minister Imran Khan’s low-cost housing initiative.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation witnessed an increase for the fourth straight week by 0.52 per cent, according to a data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI-based weekly inflation went up for the week ended on March 10, 2022, the fourth consecutive week, after registering an increase of 0.04%, 0.51% and 0.22% in the preceding weeks respectively.