Watch: Pakistan Navy demonstrates firepower in Arabian Sea
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness through Live Weapon Firing of Anti-ship Missiles and Torpedoes in North Arabian Sea.
According to navy spokespersons, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi along with Senior officers from Tri-Services witnessed the event.
During firing demonstration PN ship, aircraft and submarine successfully hit the targets.
#PakNavy demonstrated combat readiness through Live Weapon Firing of Anti-ship Missiles & Torpedoes in North Arabian Sea. CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi along with Senior officers from Tri-Services witnessed the event. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OhtC5UlxIX— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) March 13, 2022
The naval chief expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy. Naval Chief also commended commitment and professionalism of officers and men.
