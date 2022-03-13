Watch: Pakistan Navy demonstrates firepower in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness through Live Weapon Firing of Anti-ship Missiles and Torpedoes in North Arabian Sea.

According to navy spokespersons, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi along with Senior officers from Tri-Services witnessed the event.

During firing demonstration PN ship, aircraft and submarine successfully hit the targets.

The naval chief expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy. Naval Chief also commended commitment and professionalism of officers and men.