Chicken official rates unchanged today – Check 20 March 2025 list

LAHORE – The district government in Lahore has issued official rate list for chicken and egg prices for today, March 20, 2025.

It is necessary for consumers to staying informed about current prices and market trends in order avoid losses.

Chicken meat serves as a staple protein source in many households as its per capital consumption reached above seven kilogramme. This growth underscores the rising popularity of chicken meat nationwide.

During the holy month of Ramazan, there is a significant increase in demand for chicken meat in Lahore.

However, market prices often fluctuate due to factors like demand, supply, and seasonal variations. For instance, during Ramazan, prices can surge due to increased demand.

To maintain a uniformity in prices, the district government issues rate list on daily basis. All shopkeepers are bound to display the list at a prominent place visible to consumers.

Chicken Rates in Lahore Today

As per notified rates, the retail price of per kilogramme chicken meat stood unchanged at Rs595 for March 20 while per dozen eggs’ price stood at Rs260 in Lahore.

The price of live chicken has been fixed at Rs411 per kilogramme.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

