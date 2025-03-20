Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Benazir Income Support Program faces over Rs100 Billion funds misuse scandal

Benazir Income Support Program Faces Over Rs100 Billion Funds Misuse Scandal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s leading cash transfer program, the Benazir Income Support Program dealt blow by Rs100 Billion fund mismanagement.

Reports in local media shared shocking revelations made in recent financial audit which exposed major irregularities amounting to over Rs141 billion in FY2023-24. The audit report shows multiple cases of financial mismanagement, including unauthorized payments, unlawful withdrawals, and misuse of funds meant for educational scholarships.

As per recent findings, tens of thousands beneficiaries received payments without valid CNIC, total number to such people stands over 30lac while payments totaling Rs116.95 billion were disbursed to them.

The report further highlights a troubling trend of funds being diverted to ineligible individuals. Rs4 billion was paid to tax filers, and Rs60 million was disbursed to families of government employees, both of whom were not entitled to receive the financial assistance.

It also unearthed alleged misuse of schools scholarships as unauthorized students got over Rs11.5 million, and Rs13.8 million was paid to more than 50lac students who were marked present despite not attending classes. Furthermore, Rs154.2 million was distributed to over 57,000 students who did not meet the 70% attendance requirement, and Rs2.8 million was disbursed through unlawful enrollments.

Other financial discrepancies revealed in the report include Rs454.7 million being withdrawn from cash grants designated for specific districts, and Rs115 million improperly deducted from beneficiaries’ accounts.

The audit further highlighted unauthorized payments of Rs77.2 million under the household survey category, Rs63.7 million in deputation allowances for unqualified employees.

The shocking findings of audit raised questions about oversight of Benazir Income Support Programme and its role in delivering support to Pakistan’s most vulnerable populations.

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) New Registration Process

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Mar-2025/today-gold-rates-in-pakistan-20-march-2025-gold-price-per-tola-10-grams  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search