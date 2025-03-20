Benazir Income Support Program faces over Rs100 Billion funds misuse scandal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s leading cash transfer program, the Benazir Income Support Program dealt blow by Rs100 Billion fund mismanagement.

Reports in local media shared shocking revelations made in recent financial audit which exposed major irregularities amounting to over Rs141 billion in FY2023-24. The audit report shows multiple cases of financial mismanagement, including unauthorized payments, unlawful withdrawals, and misuse of funds meant for educational scholarships.

As per recent findings, tens of thousands beneficiaries received payments without valid CNIC, total number to such people stands over 30lac while payments totaling Rs116.95 billion were disbursed to them.

The report further highlights a troubling trend of funds being diverted to ineligible individuals. Rs4 billion was paid to tax filers, and Rs60 million was disbursed to families of government employees, both of whom were not entitled to receive the financial assistance.

It also unearthed alleged misuse of schools scholarships as unauthorized students got over Rs11.5 million, and Rs13.8 million was paid to more than 50lac students who were marked present despite not attending classes. Furthermore, Rs154.2 million was distributed to over 57,000 students who did not meet the 70% attendance requirement, and Rs2.8 million was disbursed through unlawful enrollments.

Other financial discrepancies revealed in the report include Rs454.7 million being withdrawn from cash grants designated for specific districts, and Rs115 million improperly deducted from beneficiaries’ accounts.

The audit further highlighted unauthorized payments of Rs77.2 million under the household survey category, Rs63.7 million in deputation allowances for unqualified employees.

The shocking findings of audit raised questions about oversight of Benazir Income Support Programme and its role in delivering support to Pakistan’s most vulnerable populations.