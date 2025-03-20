BankIslami Unveils “aik”: Pakistan’s First Fully Digital Islamic Banking Solution

KARACHI – In a significant move toward the future of Islamic finance, BankIslami has launched ‘aik’, Pakistan’s first fully digital Islamic banking solution. Designed to deliver seamless, Shariah-compliant financial services nationwide, aik marks a major step in the digital evolution of ethical banking.

As one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institutions, BankIslami currently operates over 540 branches and offers a comprehensive suite of Shariah-compliant products. With the launch of aik, the bank is leading the way in the digital transformation of Islamic finance by establishing a dedicated, fully digital division offering Riba-free financial products for a modern, tech-savvy clientele.

“Aik translates to ‘one’—a symbol of simplicity, unity, and our shared vision for an ethical, Riba-free financial future,” said Ashfaque Ahmad, Chief Officer of aik. “This platform fulfils a critical need in Pakistan’s banking landscape for a fully digital solution that aligns with Islamic principles without compromising convenience and accessibility.”

The platform seamlessly integrates essential banking features—including digital account opening with biometric authentication, instant money transfers, secure bill payments, mobile top-ups, and an internationally accessible debit card—with lifestyle-enhancing functionalities such as a Qibla direction tool.

Now available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store, aik enables users to register using their CNIC and instantly access a secure, fully digital Islamic banking experience.

With aik, BankIslami is redefining Islamic banking in Pakistan by merging modern technology with time-honored ethical principles.