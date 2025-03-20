Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz lands in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in Ramazan

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in holy month of Ramazan as she accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam’s visit to Kingdom comes at a time when millions of Muslims are visiting holy cities to perform Umrah in sacred times of the year. She visited Saudi Arabia to play pivotal role in both provincial leadership and humanitarian concerns.

Before her departure, Maryam met father Nawaz Sharif who offered prayers for her well-being and the safety of entire delegation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also in Saudi Arabia as he interacted with top Saudi leadership. He wooed Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri in Jeddah, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Saudi investors.

He also highlighted opportunities in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and technology, inviting Saudi businesses to explore options through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

PM Shehbaz, Saudi crown prince resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties

Gold Rates

Forex

