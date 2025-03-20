Pakistan Day Parade scaled down to low-key ceremony amid Ramazan

LAHORE – The federal government has decided to celebrate Pakistan Day Parade on a limited scale but will retain its traditional spirit and fervor. The decision to scale down the event has been made due to holy month as Muslims are fasting.

Despite low scale, all three branches including Pak Navy, and Pak Air Force will continue to take part in the event. The parade will take place within the premises of the President’s House, with President Asif Ali Zardari serving as the chief guest of the ceremony.

As part of the celebrations, the armed forces units will present a salute to the President, and fighter jets from the Pakistan Air Force will perform a flypast over the President’s House. Additionally, the Pakistan Army’s prestigious Pipe and Percussion Band will entertain the audience with a display of their musical expertise.

The event will also see the presence of foreign ambassadors and other important dignitaries, who have been invited to join in the commemoration of this historic day.

The scaled-back ceremony is expected to still reflect the patriotism and pride of the nation, with a focus on honoring the significance of Pakistan Day.