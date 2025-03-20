Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Global Festivities for Nowruz 2025 underway: Five things you need to know about Persian New Year

KARACHI – Persian New Year also known as Nowruz is being celebrated in parts of world with arrival of spring.

People from diverse background are celebrating Nowruz, with families and friends gathering around the traditional haft-seen table to exchange greetings and gifts. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also extended warm greetings. The premier highlighted Nowruz as a symbol of spring and renewal, encouraging unity, cultural harmony, and the promotion of peace.

What is Nowruz?

Nowruz Day is a global event marking the start of the Persian New Year as Nowruz means “new day”. As the festivities take place across different countries, here are five essential things you need to know about.

Nowruz is 3,000-Year-Old Tradition

The festivity is 3,000 years old and its origins in ancient religion of Zoroastrianism. The celebration marks the first day of the Persian calendar.

Haft-Sin Table traditions

Behind the Haft-Sin Table is central traditions of Nowruz as a table spread with seven symbolic items, each representing a different concept.

It includes garlic which signifies health, vinegar represents patience, and apples stand for beauty. This symbolic table also features sabzeh (lentil sprouts), nuts, sweets, dried fruits, and painted eggs.

Scrumptious Delights

The festivity includes common dishes like Sabzi Polo Ba Mahi (herbed rice with fish), Kuku Sabzi (herb frittata), and Sholeh Zard (saffron rice pudding). Each dish carries symbolic meaning, like prosperity, health, and happiness.

Spring Cleaning or “Khane Tekani”

During Nowruz, people follow spring cleaning as families clean their homes thoroughly to welcome the new year with freshness and positivity. Fireworks, bonfires, and street festivals are also common, creating an atmosphere of joy and renewal.

Fire Jumping or Chaharshanbe Suri

Ahead of Nowruz, people celebrate Chaharshanbe Suri which is Festival of Fire by jumping over bonfires. The tradition is believed to purify the body and soul, and to drive away the evil spirits from the past year.

