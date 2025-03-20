Pakistan reacts to reports of possible US visa restrictions

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has reacting to reports regarding possible US travel restrictions on Pakistan.

Addressing the weekly briefing, Khan said the government had not yet been officially informed about the travel restrictions, and these reports were merely media speculation.

The spokesperson emphasized that there is no truth to the reports of US restrictions, adding that the State Department had denied the allegations regarding entry bans.

He stated that Pakistan and the United States have strong relations in various sectors. He added that the meeting at the Foreign Office with the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires was a routine diplomatic one.

He said the meeting on visa matters that took place a day earlier was part of regular discussions, and the summoning of any diplomat is a standard procedure. “There was nothing unusual about it,” he said.

Talking about Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia, he said the premier has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. PM Shehbaz thanked Saudi Arabia for its continued support of Pakistan.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza a violation of ceasefire. Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution, he said.

Shafqat Ali Khan further stated that Pakistan’s missile and defense capabilities are meant for its defense, and the country’s defense system is strong and in safe hands.