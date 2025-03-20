Four Levies personnel dismissed from service for showing cowardice during attack

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Four Levies Personnel Dismissed From Job For Showing Cowardice During Attack

QUETTA – Four Levies personnel were dismissed from the services for showing cowardice while handling miscreants in District Chagai.

Director General of Levies Force Balochistan, Abdul Ghafar Magsi, issued orders for their dismissal. The development comes after the miscreants snatched weapons from them.

He warned that the personnel who display negligence will also face strict actions under the Disciplinary Laws of Levies 2015.

Earlier this week, the director general said strict action against personnel who show negligence or cowardice during terrorist attacks in the province.

He said that if any personnel shows cowardice in front of terrorists or neglects their duties and hands over weapons to terrorists, strict disciplinary action will be taken against them, and such personnel’s request for reemployment will not be accepted under no circumstances.

The DG Levies instructed the personnel to respond immediately and courageously to terrorist attacks and stated that the Levies Force must take all possible actions against terrorists.

He expressed his commitment that the Levies Force will utilize all its capabilities to protect the public.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

