Is smoking allowed during Aitkaf in Ramazan?

Aitkaf is a spiritual practice observed by Muslims during the last ten days of holy month of Ramazan every year to find “Lailatul Qadr”.

It involves secluding oneself in a mosque with the intention of dedicating time solely to worship, prayer, and reflection.

The purpose of Aitkaf is also to intensify one’s devotion to Allah, seek forgiveness, and grow spiritually. During this practice, individuals stay in the mosque, engaging in acts of worship such as reciting the Quran, performing additional prayers and others.

It provides an opportunity for Muslims to detach from worldly distractions and focus entirely on their relationship with Allah Almighty.

As Muslim men observe Aitkaf in mosque, several questions arise in minds regarding dos and don’ts. One of the key question is about smoking cigarettes during Aitkaf.

Is it permissible to smoke cigarettes during Aitkaf?

It is not permissible for the person in Aitkaf to smoke cigarettes, beedis, or use hookah in the mosque.

The holy Prophet (PBUH) has prohibited coming to the mosque after eating raw onions, garlic, or any other item that produces an unpleasant odor.

As cigarettes produce smoke and odor, the individuals should not consume it during Aitkaf.