Farmers await wheat prices as reaping season 2025 begins

LAHORE – Farmers in Pakistan are facing uncertainty as the government has not announced official prices for the wheat as harvesting season 2025 has begun, leaving them upset about selling of their crop.

The farmers have asked the government to announce the support prices for this year so they can sell their wheat crops and meet their expenses.

They have expressed fear of losses if the government does not issue the prices, saying: “It would be impossible for them to meet the expenses”.

Previously, the federal and provincial governments announced the wheat support prices to facilitate the farmers. However, the process has been stopped due to a condition imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has urged the government to announce the wheat support price for the ongoing crop year. It has asked the government to implement the IMF conditions from next year.

Wheat Price in Punjab Today

Currently, the wheat is available in open market from Rs2,600 to Rs2,900 per 40 kilogramme. However, it is being reported that the wheat price could hover between Rs3,000 and Rs3,200 for the upcoming crop.

Wheat is considered a major staple food, particularly in Asian regions, as it serves as a major source of carbohydrates, protein, and fiber. It is often used to make bread, chapattis, and other baked goods.

In Pakistan, the wheat crop mainly comes from Punjab province where a major portion of land for it.

Reports suggest that wheat production is expected to drop by 3.5 million metric tons, or 11.1%, this year due to various reasons.

The situation would force the government to import wheat to meet local requirement and it can potentially affects the wheat prices in local market ahead of new crop yield.