Petrol, Diesel Expected to come down by up to Rs6 Per Liter in December

ISLAMABAD – Breathe of fresh air for inflation weary masses as petroleum product prices are expected to come down for first half of December 2025.

For last month of the year, the prices of petroleum products are expected to come down by up to Rs. 6.35 per liter. Sources revealed that petrol could see a drop of Rs. 3.75 per liter, while high-speed diesel (HSD) may decrease by Rs. 6.10 per liter.

Other petroleum products are set to follow suit: kerosene oil may fall by Rs. 0.73 per liter, and light diesel oil (LDO) is expected to see a reduction of Rs. 6.35 per liter.

Officials say that the oil industry has completed its calculations for the proposed price adjustments and submitted them to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). OGRA is now preparing a detailed summary based on these recommendations, which will then be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance.

Ministry of Finance will officially announce the new petroleum prices on November 30, which will be effective for the next 15 days. Sources confirmed that the Ministry will also consult the Prime Minister before finalizing the announcement.

This move comes as a welcome relief to households, transporters, and businesses across the country, who have been struggling with high fuel costs in recent months.

With petrol, diesel, and LDO prices set to drop, the reduction is expected to ease inflationary pressures and provide tangible benefits to everyday consumers.