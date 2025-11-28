Fatima Sugar among 10 Punjab Mills probed for delayed crushing

Initial probe revealed that these mills collectively decided to postpone sugarcane crushing and set the cane price at Rs400 per maund, disregarding farmers’ interests.

The cartel reportedly held a secret meeting at Fatima Sugar Mills, chaired by Rana Jameel Ahmed Shahid, the mill’s Resident Director. During the meeting, the mills agreed that crushing would start from November 28. Several representatives from other sugar mills also participated online.

Officials stressed that such collusion and price-fixing violate the Competition Act. Officias asked the implicated mills to provide a written response within 14 days.

Delays in crushing sugarcane could lead to artificial sugar shortages and further hikes in sugar prices, affecting consumers nationwide.

The sugar mills issued show-cause notices include: Fatima Sugar Mills, Sheikho Sugar Mills, Thal Industries Corporation, Tandlianwala Sugar Mills (Rehman Hajara Unit), JK One Sugar Mills, Ashraf Sugar Mills, Kashmir Sugar Mills, Siraj Sugar Mills, Two Star Sugar Mills, and Haq Bahoo Sugar Mills.