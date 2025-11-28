Punjab Police DSP suspended for allegedly abducting wife, daughter

LAHORE – The Inspector General (IG) of Punjab, Usman Anwar, has suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Usman Haider on allegations of being involved in the abduction of his wife and daughter.

A notification regarding his suspension was issued by the Central Police Office.

Sources said DSP Usman Haider’s wife and daughter went missing nearly a month and a half ago from the Burki area. Haider’s in-laws have accused him of being involved in their disappearance.

Police officials revealed that DSP Haider delayed filing a report about his wife and daughter’s disappearance, raising suspicions.

Given the sensitive nature of the case, a special investigative team has been formed to thoroughly question DSP Haider and investigate the matter.