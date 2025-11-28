Sonya Hussaiyn wins best actor award at Russian Film Festival

MOSCOW – Pakistani actress Sonya Hussaiyn has earned international recognition by winning the best actor award at a prestigious Russian film festival.

Hussain’s outstanding performance in the Pakistani film Deemak was honoured at the Eurasia Russia Film Festival in Moscow.

Sonya Hussaiyn shared the development on Instagram, stating : “DEEMAK rises again”.

“Honoured with Best Actor Award at the Eurasia Russian Film Festival among 35 films from across the world.

“This moment is bigger than an award. It’s proof that when a dream is carried with honesty, hunger, and heart… it finds its way home,” the Saraab starlet added.

“To every young girl in Pakistan who wonders if her voice matters this win is yours. Grateful to the Russian government, the Federation, the festival jury & founder Mr. Nikita for embracing Deemak, and to the Government of Pakistan for facilitating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussaiyn (@sonyahussyn)

Sonya Hussaiyn has expressed her gratitude and pride after meeting Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, during the promotional campaign of her film Deemak.

She shared her feelings of honour in connecting with the diplomat, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration for the growth of Pakistani cinema.

During their meeting, the actress discussed key topics such as film budgets, global partnerships, and the need for stronger international collaborations to promote Pakistani cinema.

She specifically highlighted the importance of working closely with the UK to expand the reach of Pakistani films to a wider global audience.

“I strongly believe that Pakistan should focus on building international partnerships, especially with the UK, so our stories can reach a larger, more diverse global audience,” Sonya said.