Bulls rule PSX as 100-index hits historic high

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued its gaining streak as massive buying rally took the stocks to another fresh high as Pakistan hoped to secure next tranche of loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As trading underway, the KSE-100 index has gained 1,240.20 points till 10:00 am, surging to all-time high of 119,214.22 points as compared to previous close of 117,974 points.

The hopes for securing the $1 billion loan tranche from the global lender under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) has sparked positive sentiments in the market as it reflects from the numbers.

The IMF delegation recently concluded its visit to Pakistan o hold discussions on the first review of Pakistan’s economic programme supported by EFF and on a possible new arrangement under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

In an official statement, IMF mission head Nathan Porter had said have made significant progress toward reaching a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) on the first review.

“Program implementation has been strong, and the discussions have made considerable progress in several areas including the planned fiscal consolidation to durably reduce public debt, maintenance of sufficiently tight monetary policy to maintain low inflation, acceleration of cost-reducing reforms to improve energy sector viability, and implementation of Pakistan’s structural reform agenda to accelerate growth, while strengthening social protection and rebuilding health and education spending,” he added.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
