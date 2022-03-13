Pakistan Army's multinational Team Spirit Competition 2022 concludes in Pabbi

RAWALPINDI – Closing ceremony of 5th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2022 was held at National Counter Terrorism Center Pabbi.

Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan, Inspector General Training & Evaluation was chief guest on occasion, according to ISPR.

Eight Pakistan Army and Eight international teams including Jordan, Morocco, Nepal, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka participated in the competition. The Chief Guest distributed prizes and medals to the participants of the competition.

Multan Corps won the competition while Rawalpindi Corps clinched 2nd position. Amongst international teams gold medals were won by Nepal, Turkey and Uzbekistan, silver medals by Kenya, Morocco and Sri Lanka while Jordan and KSA teams won bronze medals.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Saudi Arabia ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky, Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune, observers and Defence Attaches’ from participating countries.

It is worth mentioning that the competition spanned over 60 hours from 7 to 9 March including various events in most difficult environment. The teams were evaluated for physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency.