Saudi Arabia opens first drive-in cinema in Riyadh

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has opened its first drive-in cinema in Riyadh to allow cinema-enthusiasts to enjoy watching movies on the big screen while in the safety of their cars amid the Covid-related lockdown.

Bollywood, Hollywood, and Arabian films will be screened at the cinema.

The movie theatre is part of the “Riyadh Ray” activity.

“The event is a new concept for watching Arab and foreign films in an appropriate atmosphere,” spokesman for the event Hassan Al Qarni told Saudi television MBC.

Movie-goers termed the experience “exceptional and enjoyable” especially in Riyadh winter, reported Gulf News.

The drive-in theatre can accommodate up to 150 vehicles with social distancing measures. Wearing masks and checking temperatures are mandatory before entry into the theatre.

Saudi Arabia recorded 365,325 coronavirus cases, including 6,335 deaths due to Covid-19.

In April 2018, Saudi Arabia reopened cinemas for the first time in over 35 years as part of its efforts to promote its entertainment activities and diversify its oil-dependent economy.