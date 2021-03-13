Pakistan dispatches COVID-19 relief goods to Iraq

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has dispatched first of three planes-load of COVID-related relief goods to the brotherly Republic of Iraq.

The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan were present on the occasion when the plane goods were dispatched on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign office in a statement said that the next two consignments will be sent in the coming week.

Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing fraternal ties rooted firmly in shared faith and values. The two countries have a multifaceted relationships, marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation. The government and people of Pakistan stand by their Iraqi brethren in this difficult time.