Pakistan dispatches COVID-19 relief goods to Iraq
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has dispatched first of three planes-load of COVID-related relief goods to the brotherly Republic of Iraq.
The Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan were present on the occasion when the plane goods were dispatched on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The foreign office in a statement said that the next two consignments will be sent in the coming week.
Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing fraternal ties rooted firmly in shared faith and values. The two countries have a multifaceted relationships, marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation. The government and people of Pakistan stand by their Iraqi brethren in this difficult time.
Pakistan extends restrictions on inbound flights ... 07:06 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has extended the restrictions imposed on inbound flights as the country is facing the third ...
- Modi takes another illegal move to 'Indianise' occupied Jammu & ...09:08 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’: ISPR releases new song for Pakistan Day ...08:38 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
-
- Pakistan dispatches COVID-19 relief goods to Iraq07:47 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
-
-
- 'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares never-seen-before pic with beau ...04:40 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Mehar Bano’s stance on homosexuality goes ...06:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021