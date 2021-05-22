Inzamamul Haq  joins Peshawar Zalmi ahead of PSL6 matches

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar Zalmi announced on Saturday that former Pakistan skipper Inzamamul Haq had joined franchise as a "mentor and batting consultant".

The legend cricketer, according to a tweet made by the franchise, has been appointed the remaining matches of the ongoing sixth edition of the PSL.

"Inzamam-ul-Haq is welcome in Zalmi family," said Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi while announcing the news.

Haq was involved in Pakistan’s only World Cup victory in 1992. In his career, he scored 11,739 ODI runs and 8,830 Test runs.