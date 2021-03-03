PM Imran to seek fresh vote of confidence from parliament

11:40 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
PM Imran to seek fresh vote of confidence from parliament
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take fresh vote of confidence from the parliament following an upset in Senate elections.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday. He said this decision has been taken after the consultation with the party members.

He said PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani’s victory in Senate election from Islamabad clearly depicted that they used all negative tactics to bag the victory.

Setback to PTI as Yousaf Raza Gillani defeats ... 06:32 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), on ...

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the PTI will continue its struggle for the transparency of election process in the country.

He said that the PTI would compete the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, adding that the opposition lacks ideological basis to achieve unit.

The foreign minister further said that the events occurred today had vindicated the premier stance, adding that such had been happening in the country for past several years.

He also came hard on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stating that the body had failed to ensure transparency in the polls.

Here are complete unofficial results of Senate ... 09:53 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday conducted Senate election on 37 vacant seats ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan’s vote for Senate polls was also ...
09:04 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ – ISPR releases ...
08:18 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
PTI govt to lose Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as ...
07:52 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Qatari military commander calls on Pakistan Army ...
07:44 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
Setback to PTI as Yousaf Raza Gillani defeats ...
06:32 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
What a waste! PM Imran angry at Shehryar Afridi ...
05:30 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of plagiarism
07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr