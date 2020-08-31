Genelia D'Souza tests negative for Covid-19 after weeks of isolation
Bollywood actor Genelia D'Souza recently announced on social media that she has recovered from Covid-19.
The ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’ star revealed that she tested positive three weeks ago, and isolated herself for 21 days.
Genelia took to Instagram and wrote, "Hi, I was tested Covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God's grace, I tested negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with the disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging to deal with."
"No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that's the true strength and it's all one needs," she continued.
Sharing a few tips on how to fight the life-threatening virus, Genelia concluded, “Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -- the only way to fight this monster.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
