'Pathetic,' PM Imran Khan on PDM’s Lahore rally

Vows will "never give an NRO"
Web Desk
10:25 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has once reiterated that he "never give an NRO" to the opposition leaders who are facing corruption charges.

"Pathetic. PDM spent so much money, time, effort and displayed utter callousness by endangering people's lives during COVID-19 spike," the Pakistan premier said in a tweet.

He said that by holding the rally the Opposition parties showed "scant regard" for the safety of citizens and their well-being.

"All this just to blackmail me into giving them an NRO to save their looted wealth," the prime minister said.

He followed by saying: "Let me once again reiterate: I will never give an NRO."

"Whatever future plans of further blackmail PDM may have, my message is categorical: There will never be an NRO from my government no matter what tactics the looters devise," the premier added.

His remarks came after leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) blasted the government and establishment at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan at the sixth power show which the alliance has termed as a "historic and decisive" one.

