Govt to challenge LHC decision of removing Shehbaz’s name from blacklist 
Web Desk
01:57 PM | 8 May, 2021
Govt to challenge LHC decision of removing Shehbaz’s name from blacklist 
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that the government will challenge the Lahore High Court’s decision of allowing PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

Taking to twitter, Fawad Ch said that the Shehbaz Sharif did not approach the FIA DG for removing his name from the blacklist. 

The federal minister said that the director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has the power to add or remove any name from the blacklist.

On May 7, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was off-loaded from a flight leaving for Doha on Saturday morning. The immigration officials said: "Your name is still on the blacklist. And, it [the blacklist available with them] has not been updated so far."

Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded from plane despite LHC ... 08:45 AM | 8 May, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was off-loaded from a flight leaving for ...

More From This Category
Complete lockdown imposed in Pakistan except Sindh
01:19 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan expresses concerns over seizure of ...
11:13 AM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreements to boost ...
10:09 AM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistani soldier wounded in Afghan cross border ...
09:45 AM | 8 May, 2021
120 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan
09:24 AM | 8 May, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded from plane despite LHC ...
08:45 AM | 8 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus 
10:40 AM | 8 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr