Govt to challenge LHC decision of removing Shehbaz’s name from blacklist 

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday announced that the government will challenge the Lahore High Court’s decision of allowing PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

Taking to twitter, Fawad Ch said that the Shehbaz Sharif did not approach the FIA DG for removing his name from the blacklist.

The federal minister said that the director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has the power to add or remove any name from the blacklist.

بلیک لسٹ میں نام ڈالنا یا نکالنا ڈائریکٹر جنرل FIA کا اختیار ہے، شہباز شریف کے وکلاء کی طرف سے عدالتی فیصلے کی بلیک لسٹ سے نام نکلوانے کی ابھی تک کوئ درخواست DGFIA کو نہیں دی گئ ، صرف زبانی باتوں پر ریکارڈ میں تبدیلی نہیں کی جا سکتی، حکومت اس فیصلے کیخلاف عدالت کو رجوع کرے گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 8, 2021

On May 7, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.

However, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was off-loaded from a flight leaving for Doha on Saturday morning. The immigration officials said: "Your name is still on the blacklist. And, it [the blacklist available with them] has not been updated so far."