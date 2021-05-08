Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded from plane despite LHC orders
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was off-loaded from a flight leaving for Doha on Saturday morning.
Shehbaz was scheduled to leave for Doha from the Lahore airport today onboard a foreign airline.
As the PML-N leader showed up to the airport early morning, the airline issued him a boarding card. However, when he arrived at the immigration counter, he was told he could not board the plane.
Shehbaz informed them about the high court order for his one-time travel permit. PML-N leader Ata Tarar also read out the judicial order to the officials.
The immigration officials said: "Your name is still on the blacklist. And, it [the blacklist available with them] has not been updated so far."
Shehbaz asked the immigration officials to hand him the reason in writing. The officials gave him the off-load form that reads: 'Offload by immigration.'
On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment.
