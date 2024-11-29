Cm Gandapur Slams Govt For Violence At D Chowk Protest

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur criticised the government, accusing them of firing on peaceful citizens at D-Chowk.

During the KP Assembly session on Friday, he offered prayers for the workers who lost their lives during the Islamabad protest. Gandapur alleged that the government used military intervention under Article 245 and resorted to violence during the demonstration.

He claimed that firing began at Dadu Khel and continued at Chungi 26, targeting protesters demanding the release of their imprisoned leader. Despite technical issues during his speech, he expressed suspicions of sabotage.

Gandapur condemned the violence and vowed to ensure justice for the victims, stating that the perpetrators would face consequences. He warned against pushing protesters to adopt extreme measures, hinting at potential retaliation.

The chief minister emphasised that Red Zone is not exclusive to any one party and declared his loyalty to party leader Imran Khan, stating that the protests upheld his dignity.

He concluded with a clear message, rejecting servitude in favor of dignity and freedom.