Pak PM Sharif meets Erdogan, other Leaders today as SCO Summit Kicks Off

TIANJIN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tianjin for high-profile visit to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Summit, as world leaders arrived in China to dicuss regional and global policies.

During visit, the premier is set to hold key bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and deliver speech at Tianjin University, engaging directly with the next generation of leaders. His arrival was marked by grand reception at Tianjin Airport, attended by top Chinese officials and ambassadors from both countries.

The summit brings together heads of state from powerful SCO member countries including China, Russia, India, and Pakistan, while CHS Plus meeting expands the dialogue to include leaders from across Asia and beyond, alongside the UN Secretary-General.

Officials said PM will highlight Pakistan’s vision for regional stability, stronger multilateral cooperation, and sustainable development, while seizing the opportunity for bilateral talks aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties.

With global eyes on Tianjin, this visit positions Pakistan at the heart of strategic discussions, as leaders convene to shape the future of regional security and international collaboration.