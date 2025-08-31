Indian Drone shot down by Pak Army in AJK’s Chhamb sector

MUZAFFARABAD – Pakistan Army shot down an Indian spy drone that had infiltrated Pakistani airspace in the Chhamb sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The drone, reportedly carrying sophisticated surveillance equipment, attempted to collect intelligence along the heavily militarized border but was swiftly intercepted and neutralized by vigilant Pakistani troops.

Pakistan Army issued firm warning, declaring that any future provocations would face a “befitting response.” “Every act of aggression will be met decisively. Our borders will be defended at all costs,” officials said.

This latest incident adds to escalating tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors, who frequently accuse each other of ceasefire violations and cross-border spying.

Indian authorities have not yet responded, while Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its territory and sovereignty against any intrusions.