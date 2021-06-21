Sindh resumes primary classes after months of closure

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to reopen the schools today for the primary students with several Covid-19 safety guidelines set in place.

Reports in local media cited that primary educational institutions have resumed classes across the province after a considerable dip in the number of Covid infections while the administrations have been directed to resume academics with strict adherence to the COVID-19 SOPs.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus in the provincial capital, last week, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier, the on-campus classes of 6th to 8th resumed across Sindh on June 15. The announcement to reopen in-person classes was made by Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani. Classes would run with 50 percent attendance under the strict Covid guidelines.

All educational institutions remained closed for months due to the third wave of novel Covid-19.

Earlier, a meeting of the steering committee of the provincial school education department on Wednesday decided to cancel summer vacations in the province this year in wake of the long interruptions in the academic year owing to the Covid-19 lockdown.