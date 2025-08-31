33 Dead, over 7Lac evacuated as historic Floods sweep Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab is drowning under one of the deadliest flood disasters in its history as raging rivers, fueled by relentless monsoon rains, and so far 33 deaths reported.

More than two thousand villages are underwater, forcing over 700,000 people to flee their homes in panic.

Officials warn the crisis is far from over. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) revealed that fresh flood surges are roaring downstream, with a massive flow of 135,000 cusecs heading toward Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, and Vehari.

At Treemoon Barrage, water discharge has exploded to nearly 362,000 cusecs, a massive increase of 1Lac cusecs in just hours, raising fears of more destruction. Emergency embankment breaches are being carried out as authorities scramble to save lives and property.

PDMA confirmed that nearly 20Lac people have already been affected, as rescue teams battle day and night to evacuate families and save thousands of stranded livestock.

PDMA called it one of the largest floods Punjab has ever witnessed as ninth spell of monsoon rains unleashed widespread devastation, plunging region deeper into crisis.

With swollen rivers swallowing villages, roads, and fields, Punjab now stares at an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, and the worst may still be to come.