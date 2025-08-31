Mother sacrifices life to save son from Raging Waters amid Punjab floods

WAZIRABAD – Heartbreak struck Sohdra Wazirabad where a mother lost her life while heroically trying to save her young son from the raging floodwaters of the Chenab River.

According to local reports, the powerful currents have caused widespread destruction across the region. In a desperate bid to save her child after he slipped into the river, the mother jumped into the torrent without hesitation.

Although she managed to reach her son, the overwhelming floodwaters claimed her life. The children were left devastated, witnessing the tragic loss of their mother firsthand.

The young boy tearfully recounted how he had fallen into the river and how his mother had rushed to rescue him but was unable to stay afloat.

The tragic incident has left the community in mourning, highlighting the devastating human cost of Punjab’s ongoing floods.