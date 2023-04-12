Search

Did Imran Khan tie the knot with Bushra Bibi without waiting for her Iddat period?

Web Desk 02:50 PM | 12 Apr, 2023
Did Imran Khan tie the knot with Bushra Bibi without waiting for her Iddat period?
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan is facing another case for contracting Nikah with Bushra Bibi allegedly during the latter’s Iddat period, which is unlawful according to Pakistani laws.

In the illegal marriage case, Nikahkhwan Mufti Saeed Khan, who solemnized the marriage of the PTI chief, apprised the court that Imran Khan told him about a prediction that his journey for becoming prime minister is linked to marriage with Bushra Bibi.

Mufti Saeed recorded his statement with the district and sessions court, and revealed that the cricketer-turned-politician approached him in January 2018, asking him to solemnize his marriage with Bushra Bibi.

Recalling previosubevent, he said Khan took him to a residence in an upscale society in the provincial capital.  A woman, identified as Bushra Bibi’s sister, told Mufti that all Islamic requisites were fulfilled for marriage.

On the woman’s verbal declaration, Mufti Saeed solemnized the nikah, after which the former first lady started living with his current husband in his Islamabad residence.

Mufti Saeed then made a surprising claim, saying the PTI chairman contacted him again a month later, requesting him to solemnize another nikah with Bushra Bibi, saying her iddat was not completed at the time of the first Nikah.

According to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi parted ways with her former husband in November 2017, Mufti added.

Earlier, Khan made a humble request to his Nikkah Khawan, Mufti Saeed, not to disclose the real date of nikah, fearing that it would create serious implications for him.

Bushra Bibi however rejected the claims. Responding to question about her Iddat, Bushra Bibi clarified that she left the house of her former husband, Maneka, after completing the iddat period.

Court moved for case against Imran Khan for contracting marriage with Bushra Bibi during Iddat

She dismissed the claims that she married Khan during the Iddat period, adding that the marriage took place around seven months after the completion of the iddat.

