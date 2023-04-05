Court moved for case against Imran Khan for contracting marriage with Bushra Bibi during Iddat

ISLAMABAD – A petition seeking registration of a case has been filed against former prime minister Imran Khan for tying the knot with her third wife Bushra Bibi, when she was observing Iddat -- the time a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her.

A district and session court of the federal capital was moved for action against defiant leader Imran Khan and his wife on the allegation of Nikah during the Iddat period.

A citizen named Muhammad Hanif approached the court and nominated Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and the state as parties, urging the court to file a case against the couple under section 496, which is related to a marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without a lawful way and attracts imprisonment which may extend to seven years.

The petitioner recorded his initial statement before the court today, and a hearing on the case will be held on April 8.

It all started with a story of an investigative journalist who claimed that the marriage of the PTI chairman with Bushra Maneka was performed at a time when the latter was observing iddah or iddat.

Khan made a humble request to his nikkah khawan, Mufti Saeed, not to disclose the real date of nikah, fearing that it would create serious implications for him, the journalist claimed. Bushra Bibi was divorced on November 14th 2017 and as per Islamic injunctions, she could not enter into marriage with anyone till February 14th 2018, three months. Reports claimed that Imran married Bushra on January 1, 2018, he said.

Pakistan’s former first lady Bushra Bibi however rejected the claims. Responding to question about her Iddat, Bushra Bibi clarified that she left the house of her former husband, Maneka, after completing the iddat period.

She dismissed the claims that she married Khan during the Iddat period, adding that the marriage took place around seven months after the completion of the iddat.