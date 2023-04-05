Search

Pakistan

Court moved for case against Imran Khan for contracting marriage with Bushra Bibi during Iddat

Web Desk 10:24 AM | 5 Apr, 2023
Court moved for case against Imran Khan for contracting marriage with Bushra Bibi during Iddat
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – A petition seeking registration of a case has been filed against former prime minister Imran Khan for tying the knot with her third wife Bushra Bibi, when she was observing Iddat -- the time a woman goes into isolation after her husband dies or divorces her.

A district and session court of the federal capital was moved for action against defiant leader Imran Khan and his wife on the allegation of Nikah during the Iddat period.

A citizen named Muhammad Hanif approached the court and nominated Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and the state as parties, urging the court to file a case against the couple under section 496, which is related to a marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without a lawful way and attracts imprisonment which may extend to seven years.

The petitioner recorded his initial statement before the court today, and a hearing on the case will be held on April 8.

It all started with a story of an investigative journalist who claimed that the marriage of the PTI chairman with Bushra Maneka was performed at a time when the latter was observing iddah or iddat.

Khan made a humble request to his nikkah khawan, Mufti Saeed, not to disclose the real date of nikah, fearing that it would create serious implications for him, the journalist claimed. Bushra Bibi was divorced on November 14th 2017 and as per Islamic injunctions, she could not enter into marriage with anyone till February 14th 2018, three months. Reports claimed that Imran married Bushra on January 1, 2018, he said.

Bushra Bibi refutes senior journalists' claims over marriage with Imran Khan

Pakistan’s former first lady Bushra Bibi however rejected the claims. Responding to question about her Iddat, Bushra Bibi clarified that she left the house of her former husband, Maneka, after completing the iddat period.

She dismissed the claims that she married Khan during the Iddat period, adding that the marriage took place around seven months after the completion of the iddat.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Time magazine features Imran Khan’s ‘Astonishing Saga’

10:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Legal crisis worsens as SC bench disposes of case presided over by Justice Qazi Faez Isa

04:53 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee hits record low against US dollar amid economic meltdown

12:21 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Imran Khan raises human rights violation issue in meeting with British High Commissioner

11:15 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Ex-PM Imran Khan secures bail in three terrorism cases

10:45 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Punjab elections on May 14 as Supreme Court sets aside ECP order to delay polls

01:32 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to decline against dollar amid ...

11:21 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5 April 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 05, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.4 291.15
Euro EUR 311.5 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.3 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 192.1 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.07 762.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.26 41.63
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.46 179.47
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.39 744.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 309.91 312.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: