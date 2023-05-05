Search

SCO summit: Bilawal calls for refraining from using terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring

Web Desk 12:02 PM | 5 May, 2023
Source: FO twitter

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa, urging the member nations to refrain from using “terrorism for diplomatic point scoring” and highlighting the importance of collective security.

Bilawal emphasized that the SCO could be a “key platform for taking the vision of Eurasian connectivity to the next level” and reiterated Pakistan’s adherence to the “principles of mutual trust, equality, respect for cultural diversity, and the pursuit of shared development enshrined in the original ‘Shanghai Spirit’”.

The foreign minister also advocated for closer cooperation for poverty alleviation under the SCO, highlighting the organization’s role in promoting “mutual understanding, security and development through constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also addressed the SCO meeting, highlighting the issue of cross-border terrorism and advocating for the “channel of activities for terrorist activities” to be “seized and blocked without distinction”.

The SCO comprises eight member states - Pakistan, India, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The meeting discussed issues of collective security, regional connectivity, and poverty alleviation.

The unfolding situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power was also discussed, with both ministers noting the need for efforts to be directed towards the welfare of the Afghan people.

Bilawal attends SCO meeting: Pakistan ‘satisfied’ with Indian welcome

