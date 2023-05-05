SCO summit: Bilawal calls for refraining from using terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa, urging the member nations to refrain from using “terrorism for diplomatic point scoring” and highlighting the importance of collective security.
Bilawal emphasized that the SCO could be a “key platform for taking the vision of Eurasian connectivity to the next level” and reiterated Pakistan’s adherence to the “principles of mutual trust, equality, respect for cultural diversity, and the pursuit of shared development enshrined in the original ‘Shanghai Spirit’”.
FM @BBhuttoZardari's addressing the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting. pic.twitter.com/FEeXKfKoiJ— Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 5, 2023
The foreign minister also advocated for closer cooperation for poverty alleviation under the SCO, highlighting the organization’s role in promoting “mutual understanding, security and development through constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation”.
Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also addressed the SCO meeting, highlighting the issue of cross-border terrorism and advocating for the “channel of activities for terrorist activities” to be “seized and blocked without distinction”.
#WATCH | The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO...: EAM… pic.twitter.com/xsdqz1Tz0I— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
The SCO comprises eight member states - Pakistan, India, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The meeting discussed issues of collective security, regional connectivity, and poverty alleviation.
The unfolding situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power was also discussed, with both ministers noting the need for efforts to be directed towards the welfare of the Afghan people.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.