Bilawal attends SCO meeting: Pakistan ‘satisfied’ with Indian welcome

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar welcomed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa.
The meeting of the CFM was scheduled to begin in the morning, and by noon, the “decision document” was to be signed, followed by a working lunch. Bilawal, who was leading the Pakistani delegation, had arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend the two-day meeting of the SCO CFM.
Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch stated that India had not given Pakistan any reason to complain regarding Bilawal’s visit to attend the SCO meeting in Goa. Baloch further stated that Bilawal was welcomed by the host like any other foreign minister, and his handshake with his Indian counterpart Jaishankar was a routine formality. Bilawal’s visit to India was his first-ever, and he hoped for a “successful” meeting of the SCO foreign ministers.
???? FM @BBhuttoZardari among SCO Foreign Ministers participating in Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa.#PakFMatSCO
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/64npTyMFsB— Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 5, 2023
During his visit, Bilawal, alongside his delegation, was set to engage with several of his counterparts from different nations. He was scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. Following the meetings, Bilawal was set to attend a dinner where foreign ministers from all the nations would be present. After that, he was scheduled to engage with media personnel for interviews.
Regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to India in July to attend the SCO summit, the FO spokesperson said it was too early to say anything at the moment. Bilawal’s visit to India after a gap of nearly 12 years was seen as an opportunity to ease tensions between the two nations, which have been high since the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Despite past bitterness, Bilawal’s visit and handshake with Jaishankar were a positive step towards peaceful relations between the two countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.