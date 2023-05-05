Afghan FM due in Pakistan today for trilateral dialogue

ISLAMABAD – Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to arrive in Pakistan today on four-day visit to participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue.

He will lead a high-level delegation, which includes the Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior officials from the Afghan Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport and Trade.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the Peoples Republic of China, Mr. Qin Gang, will also participate in the Trilateral Foreign Minister’s Dialogue.

The visit of the acting Afghan foreign minister is a continuation of Pakistan’s political engagement process with Afghanistan, which, inter alia, included visit of Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to Kabul on 29 November 2022 and visit of a high-level delegation led by the Defence Minister of Pakistan to Kabul on 22 February 2023.

During the visit, the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains.

Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan and reiterates its commitment to pursue continuous and practical engagement with the Interim Afghan government.