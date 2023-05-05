ODI World Cup: Pak-India match likely to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium

The highly anticipated Pakistan vs India match in the ICC ODI World Cup is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this October-November.

This will be the first time the two cricketing giants will face each other on Indian soil since 2016. With a seating capacity of 100,000, the stadium is the largest in India and has been selected in anticipation of a large number of fans expected to travel from abroad for the fixture.

The World Cup schedule is yet to be announced by the BCCI, but it is expected to be revealed in a grand launch after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament is set to commence on October 5, with venues in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala shortlisted for matches.

However, only seven venues will host India’s league matches, with Ahmedabad being the only venue where India could play two matches, provided the team makes it to the final. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh could play most of their matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata, respectively.

The Indian team management has consulted with the BCCI to seek their preferences for the matches apart from the one with Pakistan. The team has requested the BCCI to allot fixtures against Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa to venues that aid spinners, as they prefer slow pitches to maximise their home advantage.

The BCCI has received wish lists from state units for the matches, but the decision on the allotment of matches to venues will be taken only by the BCCI. There is a strong chance of Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium hosting India’s match against Australia, while games against New Zealand, England, and South Africa will be played in other centres with slow pitches.

The BCCI has allocated over Rs 500 crore to upgrade stadiums across the country before the World Cup. Upgrading existing infrastructure, including clean toilets, easy access, and clean seats, is a top priority for the BCCI following recent criticism over the condition of stadiums.