Search

Sports

ODI World Cup: Pak-India match likely to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium

Web Desk 11:42 AM | 5 May, 2023
ODI World Cup: Pak-India match likely to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium
Source: File photo

The highly anticipated Pakistan vs India match in the ICC ODI World Cup is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this October-November.

This will be the first time the two cricketing giants will face each other on Indian soil since 2016. With a seating capacity of 100,000, the stadium is the largest in India and has been selected in anticipation of a large number of fans expected to travel from abroad for the fixture.

The World Cup schedule is yet to be announced by the BCCI, but it is expected to be revealed in a grand launch after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament is set to commence on October 5, with venues in Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala shortlisted for matches.

However, only seven venues will host India’s league matches, with Ahmedabad being the only venue where India could play two matches, provided the team makes it to the final. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh could play most of their matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata, respectively.

The Indian team management has consulted with the BCCI to seek their preferences for the matches apart from the one with Pakistan. The team has requested the BCCI to allot fixtures against Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa to venues that aid spinners, as they prefer slow pitches to maximise their home advantage.

The BCCI has received wish lists from state units for the matches, but the decision on the allotment of matches to venues will be taken only by the BCCI. There is a strong chance of Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium hosting India’s match against Australia, while games against New Zealand, England, and South Africa will be played in other centres with slow pitches.

The BCCI has allocated over Rs 500 crore to upgrade stadiums across the country before the World Cup. Upgrading existing infrastructure, including clean toilets, easy access, and clean seats, is a top priority for the BCCI following recent criticism over the condition of stadiums.

Pakistan close to grabbing top slot in ICC's ODI rankings

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Pakistan close to grabbing top slot in ICC's ODI rankings

12:35 AM | 5 May, 2023

Fakhar Zaman jumps to second place in latest ODI rankings

02:12 PM | 3 May, 2023

PAKvNZ: Pakistan maintain series lead with third ODI victory over New Zealand

11:16 PM | 3 May, 2023

India snatch top spot from Australia in latest ICC Test rankings

11:41 PM | 2 May, 2023

BCCI slaps Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen with fine after brawl at IPL match

03:48 PM | 2 May, 2023

Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest Pakistani player to score 3000 ODI runs

12:28 AM | 30 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Maj Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed promoted to Lt Gen rank 

01:28 PM | 5 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 5, 2023

08:35 AM | 5 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 5, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: