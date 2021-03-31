PM Imran Khan shares rare throwback picture with father

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Facebook on Wednesday to upload a rarely-seen picture of him with his father and sister which was taken when he was two years old.

"With my father & sister when I was probably two years old," wrote the prime minister in the caption of photo.

In the black and white picture, the prime minister’s father can be seen holding him while his sister is standing beside them.

His father is dressed in a safari suit while the prime minister can be seen sporting a shirt and shorts in the picture.

It is probable that the picture was taken at their home, but PM Imran Khan did not elaborate.

The prime minister's social media accounts regularly treat his followers to his private pictures. Yesterday, the PTI official uploaded a picture of him during his early days of political career while Hammad Azhar in his childhood, was standing behind him.