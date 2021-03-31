Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India after thaw in frozen ties
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan to import sugar, cotton from India after thaw in frozen ties
Share

ISLAMABAD – In a major breakthrough, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved the import of sugar, cotton and yarn from India.

This announcement is considered as a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The ECC meeting, chaired by newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar, approved to import 0.5m metric tonnes of sugar from India. The government is also considering allowing the import of cotton from India keeping in view shortages of cotton in the country.

“We have already imported our required cotton from Central Asia and other parts of the world, so there is no need to grant this permission,” said an official dealing with the textile sector.

The ECC summary states that the import of cotton and yarn through the Wagah border will help meet domestic requirements at reasonable rates. It would meet the requirements of the domestic sector at cheap freight rates.

Bilateral trade between Pakistan and India remained suspended from 2019 and efforts for its resumption are underway.

Sugar scandal case: FIA books Jahangir Tareen, ... 12:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) says it has lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces decrease in petrol price 
04:16 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
PM Imran Khan shares rare throwback picture with ...
03:08 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan to keep mosques open during Ramazan
02:31 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
COVID-19 – First shipment of 60,000 single-dose ...
02:46 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Sugar scandal case: FIA books Jahangir Tareen, ...
12:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Can you recognise this Pakistani minister from ...
02:07 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari return to set for film shoot
04:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr