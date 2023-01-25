Search

Pakistan’s trans-themed movie Joyland out of Oscar 2023 race

Pakistan’s trans-themed movie Joyland out of Oscar 2023 race
Source: saim.sadiq/Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani movie 'Joyland' has bagged several accolades however it missed qualifying for the Oscar nominations this year.

The project reached new heights despite facing a hard sanctions in the home country but to global artists and the public, it was no less than a banger from the start.

Several Pakistanis including Malala joined the project and the movie set high expectations however it failed to bag the International Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards.

The glory of the trans-themed movie was just relentless with many eyes looking to see the film be the first Pakistani project to get Oscars as it also woo several Hollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra.

Written and directed by Saim Sadiq, Joyland is the first Pakistani film to make it to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shortlist for the Oscars. Last month, it was included in the list of 15 movies that advanced to the nominations stage ahead of the award ceremony in March.

The movie bagged Cannes “Queer Palm” prize for best feminist-themed movie and further win Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition. Saim Sadiq’s debut also makes it to the ongoing Sundance Film Festival 2023 in the US.

Top celebrities and activists including Noble Aureate Malala and British actor Riz Ahmed, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and others commended the project.

'Joyland' released in some cinemas as government overturns ban

The movie initially faced several difficulties in the home country. After being cleared by the censor board, it was banned in Punjab for containing highly objectionable material that opposes religious and social values in Pakistan.

