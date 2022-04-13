PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

09:46 AM | 13 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit
Source: PMLN (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit today (Wednesday) where he will chaired meetings on development projects.

Reports said that he will be received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, a leader of the PML-N’s major ally PPPP, at the airport.

The Prime Minister along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reiterate observance of the golden principles of the Founder of the Nation aimed at the progress and prosperity of the country, state broadcaster reported.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Sindh Chief Minister’s House.

Shehbaz Sharif stretches work hours at public ... 10:17 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif changed the work hours of public offices on Tuesday, his ...

