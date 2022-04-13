PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Karachi on day-long visit
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit today (Wednesday) where he will chaired meetings on development projects.
Reports said that he will be received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, a leader of the PML-N’s major ally PPPP, at the airport.
وزیرِ اعظم میاں شہباز شریف آج کراچی کا ایک روزہ دورہ کریں گے pic.twitter.com/3H34ufnYGS— PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 12, 2022
The Prime Minister along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.
The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reiterate observance of the golden principles of the Founder of the Nation aimed at the progress and prosperity of the country, state broadcaster reported.
The Prime Minister will also visit the Sindh Chief Minister’s House.
